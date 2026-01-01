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Springboks Men's French Terry Crew - Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold

Springboks

Men's French Terry Crew

64,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Classic comfort meets breathable warmth in this French terry crew. Featuring embroidered Springboks crest and Swoosh.


  • Colour Shown: Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold
  • Style: IU4611-330

Springboks

64,99 €

Classic comfort meets breathable warmth in this French terry crew. Featuring embroidered Springboks crest and Swoosh.

Product Details

  • 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Colour Shown: Gorge Green/University Gold/University Gold
  • Style: IU4611-330

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′0″ (183cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Springboks Men's French Terry Crew

    Springboks

    64,99 €

    Complete the look