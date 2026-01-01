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Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Black/White

Paris Saint-Germain Club

Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

49,99 €
Black/White
Midnight Navy/White
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping PSG. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: II3721-010

Paris Saint-Germain Club

49,99 €

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping PSG. Smooth on the outside, brushed soft on the inside, this lightweight fleece is an easy layer when you want a little extra warmth.

Product Details

  • Front pocket
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% cotton. Rib: 97% cotton/3% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: II3721-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′8″ (141cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Paris Saint-Germain Club Older Kids' (Boys') Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

    Paris Saint-Germain Club

    49,99 €

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