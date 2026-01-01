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Recycled Materials
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Replica Shorts
42,99 €
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: II2759-010
Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
42,99 €
Our Stadium Collection pairs replica design details with sweat-wicking technology to give you a game-ready look inspired by your favourite team.
Benefits
- Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
- The replica design gives you details modelled after what the team wears.
Product details
- Elastic waistband with drawcord
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
- Style: II2759-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 4′11″ (150cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Paris Saint-Germain 2026/27 Stadium Goalkeeper
42,99 €