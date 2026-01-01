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Nike
Older Kids' Dri-FIT Colour Waistband Cotton Boxer Briefs (3-Pack)
27,99 €
Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from breathable stretch cotton jersey, the stretchy waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
- Colour Shown: Energy
- Style: IZ7488-300
Nike
27,99 €
Whether you're at school, the gym or on the court, these boxer briefs are where performance wear starts. They are made from breathable stretch cotton jersey, the stretchy waistband provides a comfy fit and the closed, two-layer pouch offers support where you need it.
Product Details
- Includes 3 pairs of boxer briefs
- 95% cotton/5% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Energy
- Style: IZ7488-300
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike
27,99 €