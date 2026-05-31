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Highly Rated
Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie - Cream II/Black/Cream II

Recycled Materials

Nike MAVN

Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie

64,99 €
Cream II/Black/Cream II
Black/Black/Black
Tattoo/Black/Tattoo
Steam/Black/Steam
Pink Smoke/Black/Pink Smoke
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres

Escape from the cold in an oversized hoodie so soft you may never want to take it off. Cut from ultrawarm, heavyweight fabric that's peachy soft both inside and out, this premium knit fabric uses Therma-FIT technology to help you stay cosy. It's an elevated basic that's anything but.


  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Black/Cream II
  • Style: IM1763-236

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Escape from the cold in an oversized hoodie so soft you may never want to take it off. Cut from ultrawarm, heavyweight fabric that's peachy soft both inside and out, this premium knit fabric uses Therma-FIT technology to help you stay cosy. It's an elevated basic that's anything but.

Benefits

  • Nike Therma-FIT technology helps manage your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions.
  • Internal elastic waistband and seam darts help gather the fabric to create a pleated, voluminous shape.

Product Details

  • Body/Hood lining: 80% polyester/10% elastane/10% lyocell. Pocket bags: 75% polyester/13% cotton/12% rayon.
  • Soft-touch zip pull
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Black/Cream II
  • Style: IM1763-236

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size L and is 5′4″ (163cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (25)

4.6 stars

  • Very Comfortable

    Ced

    My kid loves this jacket so much they don't' want to take it off. This jacket feels extremely comfortable to the touch. My only gripe is that it's one of those jackets that has a shorter torso and longer arms. So the fit is kinda wonky if you are not used to that. The design of this jacket is excellent and the cream color is awesome. I love how simplistic this jacket is and the MAVN design on the hood is very stylish. I LOVE the fabric on this jacket, this could be my favorite feature of this jacket, it's soft and comfortable inside and out. If I could change anything about this jacket I would make the fit normal sized but other than that, this jacket is an excellent pickup

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Tall Girl Approved

    Lili

    Perfect for my niece! She is 10 yrs old but is very tall for a girl her age. This is the perfect length and is very warm.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

  • Fashion forward

    Tina

    The Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie stands out for its perfect mix of comfort and style, making it an easy favorite for everyday wear. Its soft, lightweight material feels cozy without being too heavy, so it works well in different weather and keeps you comfortable throughout the day. At the same time, the hoodie has a trendy, sporty look that pairs easily with jeans, leggings, or athletic outfits, giving it a fashionable edge that feels modern and effortless. The sleek design, recognizable Nike branding, and flattering fit make it both practical and stylish, making it a great choice for girls who want to stay comfortable while still looking confident and put together.

    Product received for free, or reviewed as part of a prize draw/giveaway or in exchange for a discount.
    #productsprovidedbynike

Nike MAVN Girls' Therma-FIT Knit Full-Zip Hoodie

Nike MAVN

64,99 €

Complete the look

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