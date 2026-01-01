Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection Older Kids' Shoes

Nike Jr Streetgato x LEGO® Collection

64,99 €

Indoors, outdoors or for a five-a-side on the roadside—the Tiempo Streetgato is ready to play wherever, whenever. A synthetic upper and flat outsole deliver excellent touch on the ball to help you stay in control on a variety of surfaces. The vibrant LEGO® brick print and brilliant metallic trim let you lock in your look with style to spare.

Nike Football x LEGO Collection

Play on instinct with a full line-up of fierce prints built from LEGO bricks.

Built to Ball

A durable synthetic upper provides a smooth ball touch for dribbling, passing and striking. Specially designed traction on the outsole helps your feet grip the playground and the pitch.

Play Wild

The colourful spot print on the upper takes its look from two of the wildest creatures of the jungle: dart frogs and jaguars.