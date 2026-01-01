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Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie - Black

Recycled Materials

Jordan Sport Crossover

Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

74,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.


  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IM7764-010

Jordan Sport Crossover

74,99 €

From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.

Benefits

Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.

Product Details

  • Body: 70% cotton, 30% polyester; rib: 97% cotton, 3% elastane; hood lining: 100% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black
  • Style: IM7764-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

    Jordan Sport Crossover

    74,99 €

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