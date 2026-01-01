Jordan Sport Crossover Men's Fleece Pullover Hoodie

Jordan Sport Crossover

74,99 €

From training to simply hanging with your crew, you need a hoodie that does it all. Smooth on the outside with tiny unbrushed loops on the inside, this French terry layer comes packed with our sweat-wicking tech to help you stay fresh whatever you're doing.

Benefits Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.