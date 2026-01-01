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Nike Everyday Elevated
Over-The-Calf Socks (1 Pair)
14,99 €
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Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that stays snug – they make every step a getaway.
- Colour Shown: Black/Platinum Tint
- Style: IO1846-010
Nike Everyday Elevated
14,99 €
Upgrade your everyday. We took our signature socks and elevated them in every way. From softer yarns that retain their shape, cloud-like cushioning for ultimate comfort and an updated fit that stays snug – they make every step a getaway.
Benefits
- Cushioning at the heel and ball of the foot has a plush feel.
- Engineered arch support and an updated fit hug your foot for a comfortable, stay-put feel.
- Reinforced toe and heel are designed to stand up to daily wear and tear.
- Nike Dri-FIT Technology helps keep your feet dry and comfortable.
- Full mesh on top of the foot adds breathability.
- Size stitched underfoot prevents pairing mix ups.
Product Details
- 97% polyester/3% elastane
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black/Platinum Tint
- Style: IO1846-010
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (177cm approx.)
- Size Guide
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Nike Everyday Elevated
14,99 €