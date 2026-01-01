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Erling Haaland Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Shorts - Phantom/Hot Punch

Erling Haaland Club Fleece

Older Kids' Nike Football Shorts

30% off

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Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling’s magnetic effect on the pitch, these fleece shorts are designed to help keep you warm while you represent your favourite player.


  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Hot Punch
  • Style: IO5901-027

Erling Haaland Club Fleece

30% off

Featuring a graphic inspired by Erling’s magnetic effect on the pitch, these fleece shorts are designed to help keep you warm while you represent your favourite player.

Product details

  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester. Pocket bags: 100% cotton.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Phantom/Hot Punch
  • Style: IO5901-027

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 4′10″ (147cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

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    Erling Haaland Club Fleece Older Kids' Nike Football Shorts

    Erling Haaland Club Fleece

    30% off

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