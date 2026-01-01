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Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts - University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue

Recycled Materials

Erling Haaland Academy

Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts

30% off

On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. So it's no surprise he needs a kit that can match his intensity. These lightweight knit shorts use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.


  • Colour Shown: University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue
  • Style: HV0213-739

Erling Haaland Academy

30% off

On the pitch, Erling Haaland is relentless and fearless. So it's no surprise he needs a kit that can match his intensity. These lightweight knit shorts use our sweat-wicking Dri-FIT technology and mesh side panels to help him stay cool as he torches the pitch.

Benefits

  • Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
  • Elastic waistband with drawcord lets you fine-tune your perfect fit.

Product details

  • Body/mesh: 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Gold/University Gold/Blackened Blue/Blackened Blue
  • Style: HV0213-739

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′0″ (152cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Erling Haaland Academy Older Kids' Dri-FIT Football Shorts

    Erling Haaland Academy

    30% off

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