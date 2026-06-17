England Strike Men's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top

Come on England!!
Richard84987499
Great Shirt, just be aware it is slim fit.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Made with sweat-wicking technology and a slim fit, this Strike top helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
England Strike
Made with sweat-wicking technology and a slim fit, this Strike top helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Come on England!!
Richard84987499
Great Shirt, just be aware it is slim fit.
England Strike