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England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit - Work Blue/Obsidian/Speed Red/White

Recycled Materials

England Strike

Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit

149,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, this tracksuit ensures that you train in comfort. A replica of what the pros wear, this has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.


  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
  • Style: IB5487-486

England Strike

149,99 €

With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, this tracksuit ensures that you train in comfort. A replica of what the pros wear, this has sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.

Product details

  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Work Blue/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
  • Style: IB5487-486

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (179cm approx.)
    • Slim fit: sleek and tailored
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

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    England Strike Men's Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Tracksuit

    England Strike

    149,99 €

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