 
image 1 of 2
England 2026/27 Pitch Ball Nike Pitch Ball - White/Obsidian

England 2026/27 Pitch Ball

Nike Pitch Ball

24,99 €

Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.


  • Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
  • Style: IQ7531-100

England 2026/27 Pitch Ball

24,99 €

Kick off your love for the game with the Nike Pitch Football. Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.

Benefits

Machine-stitched textured casing optimises shape, feel and durability; rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.

Product Details

  • Made for your training sessions and enhancing your footwork, this ball features a durable casing to help maintain consistent performance.
  • 62% polyester/28% nylon/5% rubber/5% elastane
  • Colour Shown: White/Obsidian
  • Style: IQ7531-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the England 2026/27 Pitch Ball.

    England 2026/27 Pitch Ball Nike Pitch Ball

    England 2026/27 Pitch Ball

    24,99 €

    Complete the look