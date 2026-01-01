England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody Nike Heritage Crossbody

England 2026/27 Heritage Crossbody

29,99 €

An alternative to the classic hip-pack style, the Nike Heritage Cross-Body Bag offers hands-free storage in a design you wear across the chest. A Futura logo print and easy-to-adjust strap make it a smart pick for everyday use. The main storage pocket and accessories pocket help keep your gear organised. This product is made from at least 65% recycled polyester.

Benefits Zipped main pocket helps keep your bigger items organised and stored securely. Zipped accessories pocket provides secure small-item storage.