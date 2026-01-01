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England 2026/27 Academy Ball
Nike Academy Ball
32,99 €
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
- Colour Shown: White/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
- Style: IQ7563-100
England 2026/27 Academy Ball
32,99 €
Score goal after goal with the Academy Football's innovative OmniSculpt technology—grooves debossed into the casing allow air to travel around the ball delivering truer flight.
Benefits
Nike Aerowsculpt technology uses moulded grooves to disrupt airflow across the ball for less drag and more stable flight.
Product Details
- Textured casing has a consistent touch when passing, shooting and dribbling. Rubber bladder helps maintain air pressure and shape.
- 67% rubber/10% polyurethane (PU)/13% polyester/10% ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA)
- Colour Shown: White/Obsidian/Speed Red/White
- Style: IQ7563-100
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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England 2026/27 Academy Ball
32,99 €