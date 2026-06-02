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Nike Downshifter 14 SE Women's Road-Running Shoes - Silt Red/Particle Rose/Phantom/Tattoo

Nike Downshifter 14 SE

Women's Road Running Shoes

69,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
  • Colour Shown: Silt Red/Particle Rose/Phantom/Tattoo
  • Style: IR1524-600

Nike Downshifter 14 SE

69,99 €

Increased foam stacks give responsive cushioning for comfort and bounce.

Kick your stride into another gear in the Downshifter 14. We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and responsiveness than the previous iteration. Plus, the upper is made with an open-hole mesh for optimal breathability and a midfoot band gives you a locked-in feel.

Open-Hole Mesh

Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

Springy cushioning

We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

Comfortable Containment

Internal-fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

What's New?

  • Increase foam stack height
  • Open-hole mesh upper

Product Details

  • Weight Approx.: 276g (Women's US 8)
  • Heel-to-toe drop: 10mm
  • Special edition paint splatter design
  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Silt Red/Particle Rose/Phantom/Tattoo
  • Style: IR1524-600

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (3)

5 stars

  • Comodidad

    lucast907069946

    Comodidad al andar y estilo me encanta el color diseño de la zapatilla

  • Super

    Manuela206723435

    Sehr bequem. Man rollt damit gut ab. Angenehm auf der Straße

  • Alexandra92943537

    Olyan mint a képen😍 Nagyon kényelmes

Nike Downshifter 14 SE Women's Road-Running Shoes

Nike Downshifter 14 SE

69,99 €

Enhanced breathability and a soft foam midsole cushions each step.

Engineered For

Road Running

Cushioning

Responsive

Shoe Weight

Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

10mm

Tech Specs

Shoe Weight

Approx. 276g (Women's UK 5.5)

Heel-to-Toe Drop

10mm

Features That Perform

  • Breathable Upper

    Engineered open-hole mesh on the upper offers breathability.

  • Comfortable Midsole

    We increased the amount of cushioning in the midsole for more comfort and bounce.

  • Secure Fit

    Internal fit band offers containment around the midfoot for a locked-in feel.

Complete the look

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