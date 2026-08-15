Nike DNA Academy Men's Dri-FIT 20.5 (approx.) Basketball Shorts

Ideális kosárlabdához.
TundeV979485145
Ideális nadrág kosárlabdához. Derékban enyhén szűk méretezésű, de ettől függetlenül kényelmes. Sportoláshoz tökéletes.
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Trying to get your game off? Tie up these that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.
Nike DNA Academy
Trying to get your game off? Tie up these that are hiked nice and high, so you can pound the rock in peace without fabric getting in the way. They come with our Nike Dri-FIT tech too, so you can stay dry and comfortable working those combos.
Nike Dri-FIT technology moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Ideális kosárlabdához.
TundeV979485145
Ideális nadrág kosárlabdához. Derékban enyhén szűk méretezésű, de ettől függetlenül kényelmes. Sportoláshoz tökéletes.
Lenka236665739
Material and size Is perfect, very comfortable. *****
Nike DNA Academy