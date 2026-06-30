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Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes - Summit White/Silver Sage/Black

Nike Court Vision Low

Men's Shoes

79,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.


  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Silver Sage/Black
  • Style: IM0459-104

Nike Court Vision Low

79,99 €

In love with the old-school style of '80s basketball? Meet the Court Vision. It combines synthetic leather with a rubber cupsole, bringing you all-day comfort inspired by some of the most iconic silhouettes of the past.

Benefits

  • The textile and synthetic-leather upper is durable and comfortable.
  • The perforations on the toe box and sides add breathability.
  • Rubber sole has a full cupsole stitch for exceptional durability.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Summit White/Silver Sage/Black
  • Style: IM0459-104

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Beautiful

    Abel871517591

    Nice sneaker for every occasion. I love it

  • Altijd goed

    johnbc563c7888a1942868d8abdb014886033

    Voor mij mijn 4 de keer Court, deze vind ik bijzonder mooi!

Nike Court Vision Low Men's Shoes

Nike Court Vision Low

79,99 €

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