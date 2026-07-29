Nike Control Football

Awesome sauce
parisj750639359
This ball is amazing a little hard to the touch but I adjusted quickly the curve I can put on this ball is unreal I do recommended
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.
Nike Control
Crafted with our innovative OMNISculpt technology, the Control football features grooves debossed into the casing to help deliver truer flight, shot after shot. The four-panel construction with shorter, staggered seams allows for larger sweet spots and a more spherical ball shape. All Conditions Control (ACC) technology adds a grippy texture in both wet and dry conditions.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Awesome sauce
parisj750639359
This ball is amazing a little hard to the touch but I adjusted quickly the curve I can put on this ball is unreal I do recommended
Nike Control