Nike Club Men's French Terry Open-Hem Trousers

AntoninoS204272534
Too fragile, I wore them 2 times and there is already a hole
Clean meets casual with these classic joggers. Their midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness. An open hem allows the trousers to rest comfortably on your shoes.
Nike Club
Clean meets casual with these classic joggers. Their midweight French terry fabric (with unbrushed loops on the inside) gives structure, breathability and softness. An open hem allows the trousers to rest comfortably on your shoes.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3.7 stars
AntoninoS204272534
Too fragile, I wore them 2 times and there is already a hole
AfonsoB259257767
I’m 181cm and S is fine/little bit loose
Bra byxa men stor storlek
JesperH824442880
Skönt material men stora i storleken. Har vanligtsvis large men borde valt medium i denna
Nike Club