triangle, start, resume, beginVideo
 
image 1 of 6
Nike Club Men's French Terry Hoodie - Black/Black/Phantom

Nike Club

Men's French Terry Hoodie

74,99 €
Black/Black/Phantom
Fir/Fir/Phantom

Sold Out:

This colour is currently unavailable

If you're looking for classic—join the club. With French terry fabric and a relaxed fit, this hoodie is all about the comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Phantom
  • Style: IQ6266-010

Nike Club

74,99 €

If you're looking for classic—join the club. With French terry fabric and a relaxed fit, this hoodie is all about the comfort.

Benefits

  • Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.
  • Standard fit has a relaxed feel designed to fit closer to the body for easy layering.

Product Details

  • Embroidered Club crest on chest
  • Embroidered Nike Futura logo on sleeve
  • Hood with drawcord
  • Kangaroo pocket
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Phantom
  • Style: IQ6266-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Club.

    Nike Club Men's French Terry Hoodie

    Nike Club

    74,99 €

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 9