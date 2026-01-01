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Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket - Anthracite

Recycled Materials

Chicago Bulls Statement Edition

Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket

134,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made with at least 75% recycled fibres

From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in this Statement Edition MVP Jacket.


  • Colour Shown: Anthracite
  • Style: IB0022-060

Chicago Bulls Statement Edition

134,99 €

From the streets to the league, the Chicago Bulls are always front and centre in your mind. Rep 'em whether you're pounding the pavement or puffing your chest out after a win streak in this Statement Edition MVP Jacket.

Product Details

  • Body: 100% nylon Body lining: 100% polyester. Sleeve lining: 100% nylon.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Anthracite
  • Style: IB0022-060

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled nylon in Nike products begins as a variety of materials, including recycled carpet and used fish nets. The nylon is cleaned, sorted and converted into flakes before undergoing chemical or mechanical recycling processes to create new, recycled nylon yarns.
    • Garments that use materials made from recycled nylon reduce carbon emissions by up to 50% compared to virgin nylon.

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    Chicago Bulls Statement Edition Men's Jordan NBA MVP Jacket

    Chicago Bulls Statement Edition

    134,99 €

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