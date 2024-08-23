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Highly Rated
Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts - University Red/White/White

Recycled Materials

Chicago Bulls Icon Edition

Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

69,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: University Red/White/White
  • Style: AJ5593-657

Chicago Bulls Icon Edition

69,99 €

REP YOUR TEAM.

The Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts are inspired by the authentic NBA shorts. They feature sweat-wicking fabric and side pockets for easy-access storage. Design details match your team's on-court look. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.
  • Double-knit mesh is lightweight yet durable.
  • Hem vents let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Side seam pockets
  • 100% recycled polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red/White/White
  • Style: AJ5593-657

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (24)

4.8 stars

  • Riccardo

    Molto belli, pantaloncini molto leggeri, e molto comodi sia come abbigliamento lifestyle che per l’attività sportiva

  • Ottimo pantaloncino

    Patrizia501063455

    Pantaloncini molto belli acquistati taglia m per mio figlio di 16 anni è rimasto molto contento. Ottimo acquisto

  • Marcin793570222

    super polecam

Chicago Bulls Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Chicago Bulls Icon Edition

69,99 €

Complete the look