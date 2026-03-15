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Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie - University Red/White

Chicago Bulls Club

Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

74,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.


  • Colour Shown: University Red/White
  • Style: HM9872-657

Chicago Bulls Club

74,99 €

Soft fleece and the Bulls. It's everything you love about a Nike hoodie, with a little extra for the fans.

Product details

  • Body/hood lining: 79% cotton/21% polyester. Rib: 98% cotton/2% elastane.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: University Red/White
  • Style: HM9872-657

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Felpa

    Giorgio40540547

    Ottimo , veste molto morbido, taglia perfetta !

  • Bardzo fajna bluza

    RafałT737750965

    Bluza prezentuje się super. Jakość materiału i jakość wykonania super

Chicago Bulls Club Men's Nike NBA Pullover Hoodie

Chicago Bulls Club

74,99 €

Complete the look