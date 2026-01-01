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Recycled Materials
Chelsea F.C. Strike
Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Knit Shorts
37,99 €
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a classic, traditional fit works together with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold/White/Midwest Gold
- Style: II2726-426
Chelsea F.C. Strike
37,99 €
With design details specifically tailored for football's rising stars, a classic, traditional fit works together with sweat-wicking technology to help keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Benefits
- Zipped side pockets let you store your essentials securely.
- Mesh panels add lightweight breathability.
Product Details
- Elastic waistband
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Pitch Blue/Midwest Gold/White/Midwest Gold
- Style: II2726-426
Size & Fit
- Female model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
- Male model is wearing size M and is 4'10" (147cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Chelsea F.C. Strike
37,99 €