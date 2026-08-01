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Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie - Bright Blue/White

Chelsea F.C. Club

Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

69,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.


  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3419-452

Chelsea F.C. Club

69,99 €

Never let the cold be the reason you aren't repping Chelsea FC. Midweight semi-brushed fleece is slightly fuzzy on the inside and smooth on the outside.

Product details

  • Front pocket
  • Body/Hood lining: 80% cotton/20% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Bright Blue/White
  • Style: II3419-452

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size M and is 6′1″ (185cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

1 star

  • Missed the mark

    jamesc221007928

    New Nike hoodies have really missed the mark. They have gotten away from their classic fits. Hood on the hoodie is so insanely large and non functional. Medium is more like an XL.

Chelsea F.C. Club Men's Nike Football Pullover Hoodie

Chelsea F.C. Club

69,99 €

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