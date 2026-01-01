 
image 1 of 7
Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts - Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold

Recycled Materials

Brazil Academy Pro

Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts

29,99 €
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A classic fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when your training heats up.


  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Style: IB5530-381

Brazil Academy Pro

29,99 €

After conquering the basics, take your skills to the next level. A classic fit works together with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool when your training heats up.

Product Details

  • Elastic waistband with drawcord
  • Zip pockets
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Geode Teal/Light Menta/Midwest Gold
  • Style: IB5530-381

Size & Fit

    • Female model is wearing size M and is 4'8" (141cm approx.)
    • Male model is wearing size M and is 4'9" (145cm approx.)
    • Standard fit: easy and traditional
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (0)

No reviews

Have your say. Be the first to review the Brazil Academy Pro.

    Brazil Academy Pro Older Kids' Nike Dri-FIT Football Shorts

    Brazil Academy Pro

    29,99 €

    Complete the look

    Item 3 of 7