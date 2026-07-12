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Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts - Clover/White/White

Recycled Materials

Boston Celtics Icon Edition

Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

69,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres

Inspired by the authentic NBA shorts, the Boston Celtics Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts feature sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look. Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.


  • Colour Shown: Clover/White/White
  • Style: AJ5587-312

Boston Celtics Icon Edition

69,99 €

NBA INSPIRATION FOR YOUR TEAM.

Inspired by the authentic NBA shorts, the Boston Celtics Icon Edition Nike NBA Swingman Shorts feature sweat-wicking fabric and design details that match your team's on-court look. Side pockets stash essential items for easy storage. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres.

Benefits

  • Dri-FIT Technology helps keep you dry and comfortable.
  • Double-knit mesh is lightweight yet durable.
  • Hem vents let you move freely.

Product Details

  • Hand pockets
  • NBA and team logos
  • 100% polyester
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Clover/White/White
  • Style: AJ5587-312

Size & Fit

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

How This Was Made

    • The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
    • In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.

Reviews (6)

4.3 stars

  • Green Heart

    SaviF661124375

    Per chi ama questi colori…bellissimi short. Consigliatissimo!!!

  • Surprise Pockets

    celtics33

    THESE SHORTS HAVE POCKETS and for some reason that wasn't part of the description.

  • MatteoT429595994

    Shorts molto comodi e consegnati in anticipo

Boston Celtics Icon Edition Men's Nike NBA Swingman Shorts

Boston Celtics Icon Edition

69,99 €

Complete the look