Nike Basics Kids' Ankle Socks (3 Pairs)

AlainH962935206
Great quality/price socks for kids
Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.
Nike Basics
Complement your kicks with these socks, which are made of stretchy poly yarns in a flat knit construction. Additional support comes in the form of comfy cushioning on the bottom, heel and toe to help absorb impact during every run, jump and step.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
3.3 stars
AlainH962935206
Great quality/price socks for kids
IbrahimC195628783
Wie immer 1a Qualität, der kleine empfindet es sehr bequem und ist was Socken angeht sehr empfindlich.
Mauvaise qualité de matière pour des chaussettes
StephaneN821772776
Matière qui manque de coton et qui n’est pas agréable, mon fils les a porté une journée et elle sont plein de petite bouloches, je déconseille cette référence et surtout cette matiere
Nike Basics