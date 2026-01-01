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Nike Aura Floral Waist Pack (2L) - Black/Black/Gunmetal

Recycled Materials

Nike Aura

Floral Waist Pack (2L)

39,99 €
Black/Black/Gunmetal
Pink Smoke/Pink Smoke/ROSE GOLD BRL
ONE SIZE

Yes, you need another Aura waist pack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Keys, cards, phone? Check. They all fit in the main compartment. A rear zip pocket and interior slip pockets make organising a breeze.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1270-010

Nike Aura

39,99 €

Yes, you need another Aura waist pack. This one pairs a delicate floral print with sleek metallic details. Keys, cards, phone? Check. They all fit in the main compartment. A rear zip pocket and interior slip pockets make organising a breeze.

Product Details

  • 18cm L x 7.5cm W x 12.5cm H (approx.)
  • Adjustable strap
  • Body: 100% nylon. Lining: 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Black/Gunmetal
  • Style: IQ1270-010

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Aura Floral Waist Pack (2L)

    Nike Aura

    39,99 €

    Complete the look

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