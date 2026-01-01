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Recycled Materials
Atlético Madrid Strike
Women's Nike Football Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve Top
54,99 €
This product is made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres
Made with sweat-wicking technology and a classic fit, this Strike top helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
- Colour Shown: Volt/White/Deep Royal Blue/Deep Royal Blue
- Style: II2414-702
Atlético Madrid Strike
54,99 €
Made with sweat-wicking technology and a classic fit, this Strike top helps keep you cool and composed while you fine-tune your skills.
Product Details
- 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Volt/White/Deep Royal Blue/Deep Royal Blue
- Style: II2414-702
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size S and is 5′8″ (173cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
How This Was Made
- The recycled polyester used in Nike products begins as recycled plastic bottles, which are cleaned, shredded into flakes and converted into pellets. From there, the pellets are spun into new, high-quality yarn used in our products, delivering peak performance with a lower impact on the environment.
- In addition to reducing waste, recycled polyester produces up to 30% lower carbon emissions than virgin polyester. Nike diverts an average of 1 billion plastic bottles annually from landfill and waterways.
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Atlético Madrid Strike
54,99 €