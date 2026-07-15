A'ja Wilson Women's Dri-FIT 10cm (approx.) Basketball Shorts

MilicaB375034733
Very comfortable shorts! Wearing them over summer and they are supper comfy and breathable. Recommend!
Recycled Materials
This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres
Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. Sweat-wicking and breathable, these lined mesh shorts have a curved hem and roomy fit to make quick cuts on the court like A'ja.
A'ja Wilson
Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. Sweat-wicking and breathable, these lined mesh shorts have a curved hem and roomy fit to make quick cuts on the court like A'ja.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
MilicaB375034733
Very comfortable shorts! Wearing them over summer and they are supper comfy and breathable. Recommend!
A'ja Wilson