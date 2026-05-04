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A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Tank Top - White/Black

Recycled Materials

A'ja Wilson

Women's Basketball Tank Top

44,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. This roomy muscle tank-inspired top is easy to tuck for a look that's all A'ja or leave it loose for an airy feel. The poly cotton blend fabric is naturally breathable so it's ready for the court anytime.


  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: II4204-100

A'ja Wilson

44,99 €

Bring your A-game with unapologetic comfort. This roomy muscle tank-inspired top is easy to tuck for a look that's all A'ja or leave it loose for an airy feel. The poly cotton blend fabric is naturally breathable so it's ready for the court anytime.

Benefits

Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.

Product Details

  • Hem vents
  • A'ja Wilson logo
  • Swoosh logo
  • 80% polyester/20% cotton
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: White/Black
  • Style: II4204-100

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
    • Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Perfect cut

    Sarahd40367934f5d4214b4f8fa38430840d5

    Perfect. Finally a great muscle tee for the girls too!!! Please make more styles and colours.

A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Tank Top

A'ja Wilson

44,99 €

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