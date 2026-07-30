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A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie - Black/White

A'ja Wilson

Women's Basketball Hoodie

84,99 €
Black/White
Pure Platinum/Heather/Hyper Pink
Select SizeSize Guide

Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's playbook and embrace your boldest self in this spacious hoodie. A bungee at the hem lets you crop it A'ja-style and the satin-lined hood helps keep your hair on point. Made from French terry fabric, its breathable enough to wear even when your game heats up.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IO1343-010

A'ja Wilson

84,99 €

Unapologetic comfort meets unapologetic attitude. Take a page from A'ja Wilson's playbook and embrace your boldest self in this spacious hoodie. A bungee at the hem lets you crop it A'ja-style and the satin-lined hood helps keep your hair on point. Made from French terry fabric, its breathable enough to wear even when your game heats up.

Benefits

  • Built around the star she's always drawn into her signature, A'ja's logo is strong, bold and playful – just like the energy she brings to the court.
  • The hood is lined with premium material that has a silky feel and luxurious sheen.
  • Midweight French terry fabric is naturally breathable with soft loops on the inside.

Product details

  • Drawstring with plated tips
  • Body: 80% cotton/20% polyester Hood lining: 100% polyester.
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: IO1343-010

Size & Fit

    • Model is wearing size S and is 5'10" (178cm approx.)
    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (1)

5 stars

  • Sleek and Stylish

    birdierayford

    These are for sure my new favorite shorts. I absolutely love the material and the style. I will be wearing them to tonight’s game. I feel like they do run a little big though

A'ja Wilson Women's Basketball Hoodie

A'ja Wilson

84,99 €

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