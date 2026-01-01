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Nike Air Sport 2 Golf Bag - Black/Iron Grey/White

Nike Air Sport 2

Golf Bag

249,99 €
Black/Iron Grey/White
Black/Sail/Pink Foam
ONE SIZE

The Nike Air Sport 2 has an updated lumbar pad and an adjustable Nike Air strap for a balanced feel, so you can play all 18 holes in comfort. If the weather turns wet, a rain hood helps deflect the elements.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Iron Grey/White
  • Style: IQ6032-061

Nike Air Sport 2

249,99 €

The Nike Air Sport 2 has an updated lumbar pad and an adjustable Nike Air strap for a balanced feel, so you can play all 18 holes in comfort. If the weather turns wet, a rain hood helps deflect the elements.

Benefits

  • Four-way, full-length divider system keeps your clubs organised.
  • Ball pocket has a zip-off panel so you can customise the look.
  • Full-length apparel pocket offers additional storage space.

Product Details

  • 100% polyester
  • Spot clean
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Black/Iron Grey/White
  • Style: IQ6032-061

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Sport 2 Golf Bag

    Nike Air Sport 2

    249,99 €

    Complete the look