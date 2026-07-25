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Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes - Black/Chrome/Gamma Blue

Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'

Men's Shoes

189,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. This sleek colourway packs an extra sting with scorpion graphics at the tongue. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your style in comfort.


  • Colour Shown: Black/Chrome/Gamma Blue
  • Style: IM9624-001

Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'

189,99 €

Let your attitude have the edge in the Air Max Plus. Its iconic caging adds heat to your look while airy mesh keeps you cool. This sleek colourway packs an extra sting with scorpion graphics at the tongue. And the visible cushioning lets you celebrate your style in comfort.

Benefits

  • Textile upper with synthetic leather accents is durable and breathable.
  • The midfoot arch creates a supportive feel.
  • Nike Air units provide lightweight cushioning.
  • Rubber outsole gives you durable traction.

Product Details

  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/Chrome/Gamma Blue
  • Style: IM9624-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

3 stars

  • AdemY721434952

    Obwohl 1,5 nummern grösser bestellt und trotzdem eng bis zum geht nicht mehr schade für so einen tollen schuh

  • DAVIDM28103237

    Zapatillas fantásticas y muy cómodas, mi padre está encantado con ellas

Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion' Men's Shoes

Nike Air Max Plus Premium 'Scorpion'

189,99 €

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