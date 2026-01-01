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Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby/Toddler Shoes - Cream II/Sail/Fauna Brown

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

Baby & Toddler Shoes

74,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look. Let them take their first steps in style.


  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Sail/Fauna Brown
  • Style: IQ9432-200

Nike Air Max Moto 2K

74,99 €

Retro. Vibey. And above all else: Comfy. It's the Air Max Moto 2K. Taking cues from '00s runners, it features breezy mesh and cushioning everywhere you look. Let them take their first steps in style.

Benefits

  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • Mesh and synthetic leather panelling is lightweight and breathable.
  • 00's-inspired foam midsole gives you a throwback look with modern comfort.
  • Inspired by classic Nike aesthetic, designed especially for your little one's feet.

Product Details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Reflective design details
  • Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
  • Elastic laces
  • Colour Shown: Cream II/Sail/Fauna Brown
  • Style: IQ9432-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Nike Air Max Moto 2K Baby/Toddler Shoes

    Nike Air Max Moto 2K

    74,99 €

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