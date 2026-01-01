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Nike Air Max
Men's Woven Jacket
129,99 €
Heritage Air Max style meets classic comfort. Simple and streamlined, this jacket is made from lightweight taffeta that has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. Subtle zip pockets on the chest give you secure storage.
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Cool Grey/Black
- Style: IU5683-012
Nike Air Max
129,99 €
Heritage Air Max style meets classic comfort. Simple and streamlined, this jacket is made from lightweight taffeta that has sweat-wicking tech to help keep you comfortable. Subtle zip pockets on the chest give you secure storage.
Product Details
- Elastic cuffs and hem
- Bungee at hood
- Reflective design details
- Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)
- Body: 94% nylon/6% elastane Lining: 100% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Wolf Grey/Cool Grey/Black
- Style: IU5683-012
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′11″ (180cm approx.)
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Nike Air Max
129,99 €