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Highly Rated
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes - Black/White

Nike Air Max 270

Women's Shoes

159,99 €
Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes - Black/White
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Select SizeSize Guide
  • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up

The Air Max 270 brings style, comfort and big attitude. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large cushioning window and fresh array of colours.


  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: HJ3222-010

Nike Air Max 270

159,99 €

The Air Max 270 brings style, comfort and big attitude. The design draws inspiration from Air Max icons, showcasing Nike's greatest innovation with its large cushioning window and fresh array of colours.

Benefits

  • The woven fabric on the upper provides a lightweight fit and airy feel.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.
  • The inner sleeve stretches for a personalised fit.
  • Rubber outsole adds traction and durability.

Product details

  • Mesh details
  • Foam midsole
  • Colour Shown: Black/White
  • Style: HJ3222-010

Size & Fit

    • Fits small; we recommend ordering half a size up
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (191)

4.7 stars

  • Heatherf9a6951ee51842f2920e763de161efc9

    This is my 5th pair of the 270’s. Love them! Comfortable. True to size and stylish!

  • Emma34c8f6bcb4184cf4a1ecc61e288cc275

    Love them! They are my favorite shoes to wear!

  • Excellent shoe!

    JoshuaW396462137

    The shoe fits and looks great! Would recommend this shoe!

Nike Air Max 270 Women's Shoes

Nike Air Max 270

159,99 €

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