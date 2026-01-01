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Air Jordan Women's Long-Sleeve Woven Top - Dark Smoke Grey

Air Jordan

Women's Long-Sleeve Woven Top

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

Business in the front. Jordan at the back. Lightweight twill fabric gives this flowy button-down top a soft feel and subtle drape. Dropped shoulders, longer sleeves and an oversized fit put a modern twist on a classic silhouette.


  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HJ0020-045

Air Jordan

30% off

Business in the front. Jordan at the back. Lightweight twill fabric gives this flowy button-down top a soft feel and subtle drape. Dropped shoulders, longer sleeves and an oversized fit put a modern twist on a classic silhouette.

Product details

  • 100% lyocell
  • Machine wash
  • Imported
  • Colour Shown: Dark Smoke Grey
  • Style: HJ0020-045

Size & Fit

    • Oversized fit: exaggerated and spacious
  • Size Guide

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

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    Air Jordan Women's Long-Sleeve Woven Top

    Air Jordan

    30% off

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