Air Jordan Toddler 2-Piece Tricot Set

Made from poly tricot knit fabric that feels smooth on the outside and soft on the inside, this two-piece tracksuit has a simple yet sleek style inspired by the vintage warm-up suit. The jacket is a classic silhouette with a full-zip closure for easy layering over any Jordan tank top or tee. The matching tracksuit bottoms have a stretchy waistband for a comfy fit and the tapered legs have ribbed cuffs for a cosy, secure feel little ones can play freely in.

Colour Shown: Black

Style: DO2937-010