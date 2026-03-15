Air Jordan 6 Retro Low Women's Shoes

Zentorian13c1114e94194999a6136fe5574e6b28
They amazing and they glow in the dark and I like the material of the shoe Also
35 years in and the AJ6 still looks as good as it did when MJ won his first ring. To kick off the celebration, we present a low-top blackout take that's just for the women in the room. The whole thing's done up in premium leather and textiles. And you know those iconic details are there—from the overlays to the visible Air to the lace lock.
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low
35 years in and the AJ6 still looks as good as it did when MJ won his first ring. To kick off the celebration, we present a low-top blackout take that's just for the women in the room. The whole thing's done up in premium leather and textiles. And you know those iconic details are there—from the overlays to the visible Air to the lace lock.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4 stars
Zentorian13c1114e94194999a6136fe5574e6b28
They amazing and they glow in the dark and I like the material of the shoe Also
Glow in the Dark
Simbac963616937
I didn’t even know they glow in the dark and the pony hair is great quality
Retro low top 6’s
CiTi
I love these shoes. I love the glow in the dark soles. Especially when I’m out at night.
Air Jordan 6 Retro Low
From studio hours to after hours, Kitty Ca$h demands style that keeps up. Designed with this in mind, the Day to Night Capsule gives you more ways to wear every piece.
The Air Jordan 6 Low 'Glow' isn’t satisfied with just grabbing attention—it steals the moment. The glow-in-the-dark sole and hair-on leather upper take it over the top with undeniable flair.
Chunky sole. Cushiony foam footbed. Style that stays one-upping itself. This Napa leather edition of the Air Jordan 1 Mule feels softer the more you break it in. The sleek Summit White upper is infinitely wearable and the shimmering hardware adds the flyest finishing touch.
24/7. 365. Serve around the clock with styles that never miss a beat. Standout pieces like the reversible faux-fur bomber gilet and asymmetric tank tops let you switch up your look seamlessly.