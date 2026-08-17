Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes

DwayneAnthony238737070
IM A COMIC GUY SO THATS WHAT 4 IS FOR .WONDER WHAT A COMIC 3S WOULD LOOK MY FAVORITE.
Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'
Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.9 stars
DwayneAnthony238737070
IM A COMIC GUY SO THATS WHAT 4 IS FOR .WONDER WHAT A COMIC 3S WOULD LOOK MY FAVORITE.
Heiko238865596
Für mich ist das der GTA Look AJ4. Passt perfekt und sehr bequem. Er sieht in Echt viel besser aus als auf den Fotos. Stickerzugabe ist cool . Würde den wieder kaufen.
Best shoes ever
Cathy522490094
My grandson absolutely loved this shoe, as nana, I spoiled him. They are a bit pricey but he wanted this shoe for back to school!! As a big 8th grader this year we got them and I’m the best nana ever!!!
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'