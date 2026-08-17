 
image 1 of 12
Highly Rated
Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes - Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

Men's Shoes

209,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide
This product is excluded from site promotions and discounts.

Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.


  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink
  • Style: JA1135-100

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

209,99 €

Like your favourite comic-book superheroes, the AJ4 still reigns supreme. This edition pulls inspiration from comic-book culture, lending an action-packed update to the iconic silhouette. Think of it as a variant cover to a key issue—vibrant multi-colour and University Red accents pop against the Off-White premium leather upper. Visible Nike Air cushioning softens every step of your main character journey. And that Nike Air heel logo? It's never been done before. This page-turner keeps the story going with twists and turns around every corner.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Plush and comfortable, the Max Air cushioning has just the right amount of support.

Product Details

  • Leather and synthetic leather upper
  • Foam midsole
  • Rubber outsole
  • Colour Shown: Off-White/Anthracite/Fire Pink
  • Style: JA1135-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (14)

4.9 stars

  • DwayneAnthony238737070

    IM A COMIC GUY SO THATS WHAT 4 IS FOR .WONDER WHAT A COMIC 3S WOULD LOOK MY FAVORITE.

  • Heiko238865596

    Für mich ist das der GTA Look AJ4. Passt perfekt und sehr bequem. Er sieht in Echt viel besser aus als auf den Fotos. Stickerzugabe ist cool . Würde den wieder kaufen.

  • Best shoes ever

    Cathy522490094

    My grandson absolutely loved this shoe, as nana, I spoiled him. They are a bit pricey but he wanted this shoe for back to school!! As a big 8th grader this year we got them and I’m the best nana ever!!!

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic' Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 4 Retro 'Comic'

209,99 €

Complete the look