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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Women's Shoes
30% off
These Air Jordan 1 Mid SE bring full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
- Colour Shown: Sesame/Sail/Coconut Milk/Khaki
- Style: IR2011-247
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
30% off
These Air Jordan 1 Mid SE bring full-court style and premium comfort to an iconic look. Its Air-Sole unit cushions play on the hardwood, while the padded collar gives you a supportive feel.
Benefits
- Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
- Perforations on the toes add breathability.
Product Details
- Leather and textile upper
- Foam midsole
- Rubber outsole
- Mid-top collar
- Colour Shown: Sesame/Sail/Coconut Milk/Khaki
- Style: IR2011-247
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
30% off