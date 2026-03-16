Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Older Kids' Shoes

Fast delivery
Kev
Cant complain about anything
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
This iteration of the AJ1 reimagines Nike's first signature model with a fresh mix of colours. Premium materials, soft cushioning and a padded ankle collar offer total support and celebrate the shoe that started it all.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Fast delivery
Kev
Cant complain about anything
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE