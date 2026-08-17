Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

Me encantan
Jesús
Buenos materiales, me ha sorprendido la piel, muy buena. Este diseño es espectacular.
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Inspired by the original AJ1, this mid-top edition maintains the iconic look you love while choice colours, crisp materials and reflective design accents give it a distinct identity.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
Me encantan
Jesús
Buenos materiales, me ha sorprendido la piel, muy buena. Este diseño es espectacular.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE