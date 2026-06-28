Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Men's Shoes

What I was looking for
Karen757359186
Love them! Exactly what I needed for my shirt for vacation
Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Basketball greatness is in the Air Jordan 1's DNA. This mid-top edition is a tribute to MJ's first championship, featuring a bold clashing of colours for both Chicago and Los Angeles, along with brushed-away leather.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
5 stars
What I was looking for
Karen757359186
Love them! Exactly what I needed for my shirt for vacation
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE
Ashley8601f899b1e84078a65be3ead4db6e5d
Superb Jordan trainers. I love the colours and how they blend together representing both the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers.
REYCHAM989098954
Very satisfied with this pair of J1 mid. It’s very comfy and stylish. Highly recommended.
Air Jordan 1 Mid SE