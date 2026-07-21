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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes - White/White/Metallic Silver/Black

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Older Kids' Shoes

30% off
Select SizeSize Guide

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs a football-inspired design fused with the heritage of the original. Premium materials and metallic finishes will have you feeling like a winner all day.


  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: IR2310-100

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

An iconic look that lasts. This AJ1 pairs a football-inspired design fused with the heritage of the original. Premium materials and metallic finishes will have you feeling like a winner all day.

Benefits

  • Real- and synthetic-leather upper delivers durable comfort.
  • Nike Air unit in the heel creates lightweight, bouncy cushioning.
  • Flex grooves at the front of the outsole
  • Rubber outsole provides traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: White/White/Metallic Silver/Black
  • Style: IR2310-100

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • Aikaterini294589870

    Απίστευτο παπούτσι , πάρα πολύ άνετο, ίσως απ τα καλύτερα που έχω αγοράσει καιρό τώρα

  • Look Much Better Then The Picture

    jades927539722

    Amazing I Bought 2 Pairs The Big Thing On Top Is Removable Witch I Think It Looks So So Much Better Without Loving The Jordan Logo At The Back

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Older Kids' Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

30% off

Complete the look