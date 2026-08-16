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Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes - Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

Men's Shoes

139,99 €
Select SizeSize Guide

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.


  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IO2047-001

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Inspired by the original that debuted in 1985, the Air Jordan 1 Low offers a clean, classic look that's familiar yet always fresh. With an iconic design that pairs perfectly with any 'fit, these kicks ensure you'll always be on point.

Benefits

  • Nike Air technology absorbs impact for cushioning with every step.
  • Perforations on the toes add breathability.
  • Solid rubber outsole enhances traction on a variety of surfaces.

Product details

  • Low-cut collar
  • Classic laces
  • Colour Shown: Off-Noir/University Red/Game Royal/Sail
  • Style: IO2047-001

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (2)

5 stars

  • The best of all best

    paulh424599422

    Very good and very comfortable

  • Versand sehr schnell

    waldemar69195454

    Ales so wie Ich mir vorgestellt habe Prima.

Air Jordan 1 Low SE Men's Shoes

Air Jordan 1 Low SE

139,99 €

Complete the look