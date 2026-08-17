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Highly Rated
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes - Field Brown/Field Brown/Gum Medium Brown/Sail

Nike Air Force 1 '07

Women's Shoes

149,99 €
Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes - Field Brown/Field Brown/Gum Medium Brown/Sail
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The AF-1 gets a pony-hair leather makeover. The classic cupsole design with its slight platform remains the same though.


  • Colour Shown: Field Brown/Field Brown/Gum Medium Brown/Sail
  • Style: IO0442-200

Nike Air Force 1 '07

149,99 €

The AF-1 gets a pony-hair leather makeover. The classic cupsole design with its slight platform remains the same though.

Benefits

  • Smooth leather with stitched overlays ages to soft perfection.
  • Nike Air cushioning adds lightweight, all-day comfort.
  • Padded, low-cut collar looks sleek and feels great.

Product details

  • Colour Shown: Field Brown/Field Brown/Gum Medium Brown/Sail
  • Style: IO0442-200

Delivery & Returns

Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.

Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.

Reviews (33)

4.4 stars

  • So stylish

    LitaB726332999

    Adorable shoes, comfortable fashion for winter.

  • Bovine Fur

    MelanieH613563882

    I thought these ran big. Normally an womens 9.5. Ordered an 9 but should have got 8.5. Also didn't realize the design was fur. The product description only contained "textured leopard print." However, inside the shoe was a sticker that says "real adult bovine fur."

  • Maria228154966

    Love these shoes! I normally wear size 7.5, but I had to size down. I ordered size 7 and with my crease protectors, they fit perfectly!

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes

Nike Air Force 1 '07

149,99 €

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