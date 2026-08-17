Nike Air Force 1 '07 Women's Shoes

So stylish
LitaB726332999
Adorable shoes, comfortable fashion for winter.
The AF-1 gets a pony-hair leather makeover. The classic cupsole design with its slight platform remains the same though.
Nike Air Force 1 '07
The AF-1 gets a pony-hair leather makeover. The classic cupsole design with its slight platform remains the same though.
Standard delivery costs €5 for non-Nike Members under €99 and Nike Members under €50.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
4.4 stars
So stylish
LitaB726332999
Adorable shoes, comfortable fashion for winter.
Bovine Fur
MelanieH613563882
I thought these ran big. Normally an womens 9.5. Ordered an 9 but should have got 8.5. Also didn't realize the design was fur. The product description only contained "textured leopard print." However, inside the shoe was a sticker that says "real adult bovine fur."
Maria228154966
Love these shoes! I normally wear size 7.5, but I had to size down. I ordered size 7 and with my crease protectors, they fit perfectly!
Nike Air Force 1 '07